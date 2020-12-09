3-month long Eco Retreat kick starts at 5 places in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Eco Retreat 2020-21.

Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Tourism Minister Jay Prakash Panigrahi and other dignitaries were also present during the event.

Odisha Tourism has set a new benchmark with organising the 3-month long Eco Retreat at five different places in Odisha – Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Konark and Satkosia.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

These Eco-retreats will be operational for three months, till February 28, 2021 following all safety guidelines & SOP laid down by the Government of India.

People can call on 1800 891 8118 or visit http://ecoretreatodisha.com for all their queries.