Pabitra Margherita to be BJP Candidate for Rajya Sabha from Assam

Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the name of Assam BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita as the party’s candidate for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls. He will be one of the two candidates from Assam.

BJP’s ally United People’s Party Liberal may get the second seat, it’s believed.

Pabitra Margherita had taken charge as Member Secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Student and Youth Welfare in November 2022.

Pabitra Margherita (Assam), Dr Sikandra Kumar (Himachal Pradesh), S Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland) and Dr Manik Saha (Tripura) has been chosen for the 2022 Rajya Sabha biennial elections, as informed by BJP.

Phangnon Konyak, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha from Nagaland, is currently serving as the Nagaland State Mahila Morcha President, Bharatiya Janata Party.