Mortal Remains of Naveen Shekarappa to reach Bengaluru on March 21

Insight Bureau: Mortal remains of Indian youth Naveen Shekarappa, who died in shelling in Ukraine, will reach Bengaluru on March 21, 2022.

“My son’s body will arrive in Bengaluru at 3 am; will keep it for public view. We have decided to donate his body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies,” informed his father.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 4th year student of Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine was killed in shelling on March 1, 2022 when he had gone to bring the essentials.

21-year-old Naveen, who hailed from Haveri in Karnataka, was studying medicines.