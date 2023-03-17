ORMAS gets appreciation for achievements in Skill Development

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Executive Officer meet was held by ORMAS on Thursday to have an interface between the placement implementation partners, Sector Skill Councils and Employers under the DDU-GKY (Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojaja).

Around 50 employers, 60 PIAs and 30 Sector Skill Councils participated. It was inaugurated by Odisha Minister Pradip Amat in the presence of OSDA Chairperson Subroto Bagchi and ORMAS Chairman Sushil Lohani. Guha Poonam T, CEO ORMAS steered the sessions, and spoke about the role of ORMAS in the skilling arena and the areas of collaboration.

Pradip Amat congratulated ORMAS on the achievements of training and placement in DDU-GKY and encouraged all the employers, SSCs and PIAs to come together to bring a mutual and harmonious enrichment in efforts towards skill development.

Addressing the gathering, Subroto Bagchi exhorted the “ Project Implementation Partners” and employers to pay good wages, good living conditions, enhance entrepreneurial skills by collaborating with the World Skill Center and to bring out the human element of the Skilling Eco-system in the state.



Sushil Lohani, while emphasising on the need to have professionally managed training programme at the PIA level, urged the employers to treat this endeavour as a social responsibility which will also improve their brand value and image.

The technical sessions were held to analyse the trends in the sectors across apparel, hospitality, construction, retail, electrical and electronics and healthcare. The sessions were moderated by Guha Poonam T and Prashant Sinha, MD, PWC Ltd. with participation of SSCs and employers.

Since the inception in 2014, DDU-GKY in Odisha has trained 2,17,183 candidates and placed 1,50,705 candidates in various states and companies including 250 candidates in foreign countries. In 2022-23 also, around 15,000 candidates have already been trained and around 10,000 are placed.

A number of other initiatives are being taken in the skilling sector by ORAMS in plumbing and solar electrification, mining, Shipping and allied sectors. Some of the best practices in implementation of DDU-GKY by ORMAS being Migration Support Center, document and Aadhar verification, financial inclusion, National Institute of Open Schooling( NIOS) for distance education for placed candidates, parents and alumni meet and exposure visit to employer locations, have been listed as exemplary practices by MoRD to other states to follow.

The event also had delegates from the Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India, NABCONS-NABARD, and NIRD & PR, Hyderabad. A number of performing employers, PIAS and alumni were felicitated on the occasion.