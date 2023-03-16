Odisha Govt assures to resolve the Drivers’ issues in 3 Months

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has assured the Driver Association (Driver Ekata Mahasangha) in Odisha to resolve their issues within 3 months following a meeting with Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

The Chief Secretary has given a written letter, assuring to resolve their issues within 3 months. BJD’s Organisational Secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das was present during the meeting.

Next meeting between the Chief Secretary and the representatives of Drivers’ Association will be held on April 15.

After meeting the Chief Secretary, the representatives said that although the government never fulfilled their demands despite verbal assurances, this is the first time a written assurance has been given. They will take a final decision on calling off or postponing their agitation shortly.

Meanwhile, Odisha Government has constituted a task force to monitor & streamline movement of essential commodities including fuel to the state in view of strike by drivers’ associations.