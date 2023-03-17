TNI Morning News Headlines – March 17, 2023

➡️Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association pushes back planned strike following discussion with the State Government. Odisha Govt assures to resolve Drivers’ issues in 3 Months.
➡️4-month old Baby dies after being branded with hot iron at Boden block in Nuapada district.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals shopping mall at Nayapalli for not maintaining sanitation.
➡️Filling Stations in Odisha see massive rush in fear of Fuel scarcity amid Drivers’ strike.
➡️India records 796 fresh coronavirus cases, active cases surpasses 5,000: Health Ministry.
➡️Death toll in roof-collapse incident at cold storage in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal climbs to 8.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das conferred with ‘Governor of the year’ Award at Central Banking Awards 2023.
➡️Union Health Ministry writes to six states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to examine the Covid 19 situation at the micro level, which have reported rise in the Covid cases.
➡️Women passengers to get 50% concession on tickets on all types of buses run by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from March 17.
➡️First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation.
➡️Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked by a man with a axe while working out at a gym in California.
