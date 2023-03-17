TNI Morning News Headlines – March 17, 2023

➡️ Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association pushes back planned strike following discussion with the State Government. Odisha Govt assures to resolve Drivers’ issues in 3 Months.

➡️ 4-month old Baby dies after being branded with hot iron at Boden block in Nuapada district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals shopping mall at Nayapalli for not maintaining sanitation.

➡️ Filling Stations in Odisha see massive rush in fear of Fuel scarcity amid Drivers’ strike.

➡️ India records 796 fresh coronavirus cases, active cases surpasses 5,000: Health Ministry.

➡️ Death toll in roof-collapse incident at cold storage in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal climbs to 8.

➡️ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das conferred with ‘Governor of the year’ Award at Central Banking Awards 2023.

➡️ Union Health Ministry writes to six states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to examine the Covid 19 situation at the micro level, which have reported rise in the Covid cases.

➡️ Women passengers to get 50% concession on tickets on all types of buses run by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from March 17.

➡️ First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation.

➡️ Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade.