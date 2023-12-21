TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has reportedly provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Kabita Khara, a tribal girl from Malkangiri district who is preparing for the UPSC civil services.

Governor Das provided the financial help to Khara of Pangam Badaguda village under the Mathili block during his visit to the district yesterday. He met her personally during which she spoke about her dreams and narrated thr financial hardship.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After hearing her patiently, the Governor within a second announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for her studies.

The Governor Das visited various places in Malkangari and interacted with people apart from taking part in several programs.