ORHDC Scam: Md. Moquim, Piyush Mohanty get 3-year Jail Term

TNI Bureau: The Vigilance Court cracked the whip on Metro Builders in ORHDC Scam, by sentencing its MD and MLA Mohammed Moquim, Director Piyush Mohanty, former IAS Vinod Kumar and Company Secretary Swasti Ranjan Mohanty to three years in jail.

The Vigilance Court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on each of the convicts.

Former IAS Vinod Kumar had arranged a loan of Rs 1.5 crore for the Metro Builders when he was the MD of Odisha Rural Housing & Development Corporation Limited (ORHDC). The court found that the loan was given using fraudulent means and corrupt practice. Undue favour was shown to the Metro Builders, it ruled.

While Metro Builders owed the ORHDC over Rs 6 crore as of 2007, no action was taken and all norms were flouted to favour them.

Vinod Kumar was dismissed from service in February 2022, as he illegally sanctioned housing assistance to the tune of ₹33.34 crore to fake firms and individuals.