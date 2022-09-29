Fact check: Did the Teenager destroy his House due to Mobile Addiction?

TNI Bureau: As a shocking result of mobile addiction, a teenage boy can be seen destructing his house appliances in a viral video. Reports said that the boy did this because his mother had allegedly taken away his mobile phone.

The video of the 12-year old boy wrecking the house went viral on social media on Saturday.

घर पर ये तबाही 15 वर्षीय बच्चे ने मचाई क्योंकि उसकी माँ ने उसका मोबाइल फ़ोन ले लिया था. दृश्य देखकर स्पष्ट है कि माता-पिता के लिए आज की पीढ़ी को मोबाइल अडिक्शन से बचने एवं इमोशंस + एक्शन्स पर नियंत्रण रखने की सीख, परवरिश में देना कितना जरूरी है. pic.twitter.com/dAcFareSX7 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) September 16, 2022

But his mother has denied this claim.

Following the spread of the video, the mother whose house was destroyed made a video in which she explained that her son is 15 years old and is mentally ill and the video was posted by her friend. She betrayed her.

I have no reason to lie. That’s wack and stupid. Here’s the proof. Now go donateeeeee! pic.twitter.com/LLSAipKrKk — SHANIA 🦋 (@_sjae) September 15, 2022

The woman explained that she sent the video to a friend who betrayed her and shared it, which is how the video eventually circulated online.