Opinion: VK Pandian makes strategic move

As expected, 5T and Ama Odisha Chairman VK Pandian decided against entering the electoral politics as of now in a bid to counter the opposition onslaught and leave the entire space to Naveen Patnaik, the enigmatic, charismatic and invincible leader.

Despite the transformation from Karthikeyan to Kartik, Pandian knows that people of Odisha are crazy about Naveen, not anyone else. Same applies to BJD leaders and workers too.

While Naveen seeks a record sixth term in 2024, Pandian is all set to play the role of his Charioteer. He will tour across Odisha and try to keep the party united and strong.

While Naveen-Pandian duo seems to be on a rampage, all eyes will be on the Opposition BJP and its Odisha strategy. Can they show the killer instinct to dent the prospects of BJD? Interesting times are ahead.