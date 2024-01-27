Opinion: Jay Panda gets Bigger Role

TNI Bureau: Everyone knows that Uttar Pradesh remains the gateway for BJP to return to power in 2024. And, the saffron party is leaving no stones unturned to grab most of the 80 seats in this big state.

Interestingly, BJP has roped in party’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda as the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, Amit Shah was in charge of UP when BJP won 71 out of 80 seats. In 2019, JP Nadda was in charge, but the party could win 62 seats only.

This time, BJP has set a target of winning more than 70 seats from Uttar Pradesh. And, Jay Panda will have a big task in hand.

Out of Odisha Politics, Jay Panda continues to shine at the national level. There is little doubt that BJP’s National leadership as well as the Sangh have reposed their trust in Jay Panda.