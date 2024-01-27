TNI Morning News Headlines – January 27, 2024

➡️3 Class 10 students killed, 11 critical after picnic bus hits truck in Nayagarh.
➡️SAMALEI Project all set for inauguration today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project.
➡️Annual Adivasi Mela 2024 kicks off at Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit I area of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Ministry of Education releases All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-2022 today.
➡️Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota issue after Maharashtra CM meets him.
➡️India, France unveil defence industrial roadmap; Tata, Airbus conclude helicopter deal.
➡️22 IAS, 79 IPS, 45 Bihar Administrative Service officers transferred.
➡️World Court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, but doesn’t demand ceasefire.
➡️Gates Foundation set for first large-scale tuberculosis vaccine trial: CEO Mark Suzman.
➡️India vs England 1st Test, Day 3: India 436 all out in 1st innings taking the 190-run lead against England.
