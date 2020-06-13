Only Modi Ji can save you from COVID-19: Pratap Sarangi to Afridi

TNI Bureau: In a surprising development, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi made a sarcastic comment on Shahid Afridi, who is fighting COVID-19 on Twitter. The Minister tweeted a comment on Afridi’s tweet, asking him to seek help from PM Narendra Modi in order to save himself from Coronavirus.

“I am aware of the condition of all Hospitals in Pakistan. Seek Modi Ji’s help if you want to save yourself from COVID-19”, tweeted Pratap Sarangi in reply to Afridi’s statement that he had tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan had reported a record number of 6,397 COVID-19 +Ve cases plus 107 deaths yesterday. India reported the biggest single-day spike of 11,458 positive cases along with 386 deaths. Both the countries are struggling to contain spread of Coronavirus.