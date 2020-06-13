COVID-19 Cure possible through Ayurveda: Patanjali CEO

TNI Bureau: While the world is struggling to find a vaccine or medicine to cure COVID-19 which has already claimed around 4.29 lakh lives across the globe, Patanjali Group CEO Acharya Balkrishna has made a sensational claim that the medicines supplied by their firm has cured the COVID-19 patients in 5-14 days.

He further claimed that Patanjali Group had appointed a team of Scientists soon after the Coronavirus outbreak and they conducted simulation to identify the compounds to fight the virus. “We conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and got 100% favourable results,” he added.

“We can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” he said.