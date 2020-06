TNI Bureau: COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in Delhi, as the NCT recorded 2,134 +Ve cases today. It can be recalled that the State had reported 2,137 cases yesterday and 1,877 cases on Thursday.

With this, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 38,958. 57 new deaths, took the death toll in Delhi to 1,271.

👉 Total Positive Cases – 38958

👉 Recovered – 14945

👉 Active Cases – 22742

👉 Death Toll – 1271