OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price, Specifications and Features

TNI Bureau: OnePlus has had a successful run in the Indian market. On 10th June 2021, it added another feather of success to its cap with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The OnePlus Nord smartphone receives a Core Edition (CE) upgrade in this launch, making it easily affordable while retaining all the features of the original OnePlus Nord. Priced at Rs. 22,999, it is the most budget-friendly smartphone model from OnePlus.

OnePlus has always maintained impressive standards of innovation and technology for the smartphones it manufactures. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G lives up to the standards with a 6.43-inch touchscreen LED display. The 1080×2400 resolution supports full HD imaging.

This smartphone packs a significant amount of power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor with 6GB RAM for greater speed. This phone sports an impressive Android 11 OS and can hold data up to 128GB in its internal storage! You can enjoy longer hours of entertainment from the 4500mAH Li-ion battery with a fast-charging feature.

In terms of hardware, OnePlus remains unparalleled. Express your creative side with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s triple rear cameras of 64MP, 8MP and 2MP respectively. If you love taking selfies, you can also take advantage of the phone’s 16MP front camera! The 64MP primary camera lets you unleash the photographer within, with its professional-grade photo adjustments and the autofocus feature. It also has an impressive collection of photography-related features, including, HDR mode, nightscape, AI scene, panorama, portrait and more. It also has in-built editing features like face retouching filters and screen flash.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with superior security and data protection with in-display fingerprint unlock and face detection. It also has in-built features like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, compass and proximity sensor. Weighing at 170.00 grams, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is durable and easy to carry along in your daily adventures. This smartphone is available in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray variants.