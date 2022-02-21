WATCH: Official Trailer of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Insight Bureau: The trailer for Zee Studios’ upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been released on Monday. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11th, 2022.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files promises to tell the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide.

The captivating movie refreshes Kashmir’s dark history and recounts the plight of Kashmiri Pandit refugees following their exodus from the valley in 1990.

Watch the Trailer:

The trailer of The Kashmir Files takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions and gives a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at that time.

The film includes National award winning actors like Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. The other actors like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik are also seen giving an impactful performance.

Sharing the trailer of The Kashmir Files at Zee Studios Twitter handle wrote , “32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide. #TheKashmirFilesTrailer. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022. #RightToJustice.”