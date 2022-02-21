Wriddhiman Saha hits back after being hounded by “Sports Journalist”

Insight Bureau: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday night (February 19) shared a screenshot of threatening messages he received from a senior journalist. This comes after Saha was dropped from the Indian Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Saha questioned the state of journalism as he was upset after the journalist threatened the cricketer for allegedly ignoring his calls.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha posted via his Twitter account on Saturday alongside what appears to be a screenshot of a series of messages from the alleged journalist.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Although Saha did not reveal the identity of the journalist, Twitter users turned into Sherlock Holmes to find out who sent those messages. Some netizens took a wild guess saying that it was either journalist Vikrant Gupta or Boria Majumdar who threatened Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha, meanwhile, has received an outpouring of support from former cricketers who have expressed solidarity and urged him to reveal the journalist’s name. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, the Indian cricketers’ association representative, tweeted that “we will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!”

So did former off-spinner Harabhajan Singh: “Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion… What kind of journalism is this.” Harbhajan tagged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur in his tweet.

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

The issue has blown into a storm with many other cricketers slamming the media person for ‘sense of entitlement’ with former India head coach Ravi Shastri urging BCCI president to step into the matter. The Indian cricket board is expected to launch an investigation into this matter.

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

It’s not new what happen with Saha in regards to journalist threatening a player (They do that when a player is going down in his career ) This is bullying and it should not be acceptable! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, after getting dropped from the Test squad, Saha revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ”retirement” as he won’t be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier, it was reported that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won’t’ be selected in the Indian team.

The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn’t worry about his place in the team.