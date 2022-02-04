Official Covid Death Toll in India crosses 5 lakh Mark

Insight Bureau: India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 5-lakh mark and reached 5,00,055 after 1,072 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

India reported 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Ministry of Health’s data dashboard on Friday morning, the Union health ministry placed the total number of coronavirus cases in India at 4,90,401 and the death toll at 15,301.

The jump from 4 lakh cases to 5 lakh cases has come within six days.

While daily fatalities are yet to peak in the current surge, the death rate during the third wave so far is 0.16% as compared to 1.36% in the second wave and 1.42% in the first.

Several international studies suggest India suffered the highest Covid deaths in the World.

