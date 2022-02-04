School Reopening: Know in Which States Schools, Colleges are Open

Insight Bureau: As the cases of Covid-19 is likely to get stabilised in the ongoing third wave, several States have opened schools and colleges or are going to open in the coming days so that the children’s academic routine can be brought back on track.

Schools are fully open in 11 States, partially opened mainly for higher classes in 16 States. Nine of the States have continued to keep the schools completely closed.

The States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana reopened schools from February 1.

Odisha schools will be reopening from February 07, 2022 for Classes eight to 12, while students from Class seven can attend the school February 14 onwards.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has allowed reopening of schools including residential ones for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity.

All Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), other coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, were allowed to open from February 1 in Haryana.

While all educational institutions in the State including schools, colleges and universities would open from Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools for classes 8 to 12 and colleges in the state will reopen from February 3.

Similarly, the Schools reopened for classes 10-12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 6-9 from February 10.

Likewise, in Tamil Nadu schools for classes 1-12, colleges and universities reopened from February 1. Play schools, LKG and UKG classes will remain closed.

Delhi Government today said that schools will reopen from 7th February for stdudent 9-12. Classes for Nursery to student 8 will reopen from 14th February.