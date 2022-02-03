TNI News Headlines – February 03, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 656 more COVID positive cases & 463 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 621 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.
➡️ 7487 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1222867.
➡️ Schools, Colleges to reopen from February 7 in Odisha.
➡️ Allocation for Odisha in railway budget 10 times higher: Railway Ministar Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️ School friend found involved in the kidnapping of Ishan Agarwal, businessman Ramrup Agarwal’s son, in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Look Out circular issued against managing director of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited, Deepak Kindo for his involvement in Rs 100 crore fraud case.
India News
➡️ Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch in August 2022; 19 other missions lined up in 2022.
➡️ DD Sports not to live telecast Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies.
➡️ Supreme Court adjourns hearing on review petition against Navjot Singh Sidhu.
➡️ ED has attached immovable properties with a total value of Rs 9 crore belonging to the directors of Tamil Nadu-based firm and their family members under PMLA in a bank fraud case.
➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination Coverage exceeds 167.87 crore.
➡️ Abducted Arunachal boy tortured with electric shocks: India takes up the matter with China.
World News
➡️ India announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
➡️ Foundation stone laid for the third border haat on Bangladesh-India Border.
➡️ More than 1 million Afghans flee to Iran as economy collapses: Report.
➡️ China’s army lost 42 soldiers in Galwan Valley clash with India, not four: Australian newspaper.
