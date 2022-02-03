TNI News Headlines – February 03, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 656 more COVID positive cases & 463 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 621 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.

➡️ 7487 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1222867.

➡️ Schools, Colleges to reopen from February 7 in Odisha.

➡️ Allocation for Odisha in railway budget 10 times higher: Railway Ministar Ashwini Vaishnaw.

➡️ School friend found involved in the kidnapping of Ishan Agarwal, businessman Ramrup Agarwal’s son, in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Look Out circular issued against managing director of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited, Deepak Kindo for his involvement in Rs 100 crore fraud case.

India News

➡️ Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch in August 2022; 19 other missions lined up in 2022.

➡️ DD Sports not to live telecast Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies.

➡️ Supreme Court adjourns hearing on review petition against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

➡️ ED has attached immovable properties with a total value of Rs 9 crore belonging to the directors of Tamil Nadu-based firm and their family members under PMLA in a bank fraud case.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination Coverage exceeds 167.87 crore.

➡️ Abducted Arunachal boy tortured with electric shocks: India takes up the matter with China.

World News

➡️ India announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

➡️ Foundation stone laid for the third border haat on Bangladesh-India Border.

➡️ More than 1 million Afghans flee to Iran as economy collapses: Report.

➡️ China’s army lost 42 soldiers in Galwan Valley clash with India, not four: Australian newspaper.