Sensex up 227 pts, Nifty ends near 22,000

The domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, February 15, boosted by positive global cues, as investors pivot towards fundamentals amid anticipation of rate cuts beginning in June this year.

The Sensex closed 228 points, or 0.32 per cent, higher at 72,050.38 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,910.75, up 71 points, or 0.32 per cent.

M&M soared 4 per cent, leading gains on the Sensex, after its Q3 profit rose 61 per cent YoY to Rs 2,454 crore. Wipro, NTPC, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M, TCS and Power Grid were other winners on the Sensex and Nifty.

On the flip side, Nestle, HUL, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top frontline losers.