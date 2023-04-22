Odisha Vigilance Files 3000-Page Chargesheet Against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi

TNI Bureau: The Vigilance Department today filed a 3000-page charge sheet before Special Court, Vigilance in Cuttack in disproportionate assets case against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi and wife Sujata Panigrahi.

The Vigilance cell had registered the case against the Panigrahi couple on October 4, 2021 under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act 2018 following the direction of Odisha Lokayukta.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The case was registered for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Panigrahy during his tenure as a public servant.

In course of investigation, the Vigilance sleuths conducted searches at his house and found relevant materials, documents and information related to assets, income and expenditure. The Gopalpur MLA was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 9,18,13,007. His wife was found liable for abetting the offence.