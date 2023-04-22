BJP slams Odisha Govt over Lanjigarh Gangrape Case

The Opposition BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Odisha Government over the shameful Lanjigarh gang-rape case in Kalahandi district, seeking arrest of the rapists within 24 hours.

Addressing a presser held at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, the State BJP General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said that the law and order situation in Odisha has completely collapsed. According to the NCRB report, Odisha is at the forefront of atrocities against women. The BJD Government is not giving any importance to women’s safety.

“While, three minor girls were gangraped at a place under Lanjigarh police limits on April 16, when they were returning to their homes in the wee hours after watching a Jatra being staged on the occasion of Maa Tarini Jatra in Kalahandi district, it took four days for police to register a case in this connection. Though seven days have passed the police are yet to nab the accused. This indicates the police have failed in the State. Criminals have no fear of the police”, she alleged.