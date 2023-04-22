Sambit Patra attends Lance Naik Debasish Biswal’s Last Rites

The mortal remains of martyred Odia Army jawan, Lance Naik Debasish Biswal, was consigned to flames with full State honours at his native village Khandayat Sahi in Sakhigopal area of Puri district on Saturday.

Thousands of people from Jawan’s village and adjacent areas gathered at the funeral site to bid him a tearful farewell.

Several leaders and politicians cutting across the party line including BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attended the funeral. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal paid his last respect to the martyred at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

Debasish’s younger brother Dilip Biswal performed the last rites of the Army jawan.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Debasish Biswal, who attained martyrdom in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport this morning.

He is survived by his wife Sushree Sangeeta and four-month-old daughter.

Expressing grief over the demise of the Odia jawan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the deceased Jawan.