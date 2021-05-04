Odisha to quarantine Travellers from Andhra, Telangana

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to tighten the noose on travellers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the report of a new mutant variant of Coronavirus in those states that is 10-15 times more infectious than the parent strain.

As per the new guidelines, anyone coming to Odisha from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by personal/hired vehicles (two, three or four wheelers)/trains or entering the State in any other mode will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days in Cluster TMC to be managed by BDO/EO or Urban areas.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

There will be a relaxation for people who have been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or tested NEGATIVE in RT/PCR (report to be produced) within 48 hours before entering Odisha. They may be allowed home quarantine for 7 days. If there is no suitable facility for home quarantine, they may opt for institutional/paid quarantine in identified facilities for 7 days.

However, people coming on emergency works related to Covid-19 management by Government and Private Hospitals as well as those coming in connection with any work permitted by Government of Odisha shall be exempt from this order. Such people need to strictly follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols.