TNI Morning News Headlines – May 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 9889 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 5611 quarantine and 4278 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1331 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (1137) and Cuttack (790).

➡️ 16 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 each from Kalahandi and Gajapati, 2 each from Rayagada and Sundargarh, 1 each from Puri and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,104.

➡️ 14-Day Lockdown begins across Odisha today and will continue till 5 am of May 19.

➡️ Another young Journalist Sumit Onka who hailed from Koraput district succumbs to Covid. He was 33.

➡️ Thunderstorm, lightning warning for 19 districts of Odisha today; These districts are Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,82,315 new COVID 19 cases, 3,38,439 recoveries and 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,06,65,148 including 34,87,229 active cases, 1,69,51,731 cured cases & 2,26,188 deaths.

➡️ Total of 16,04,94,188 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID 19 up to 4th May 2021. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announces term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for emergency health security which will be made available to the banks at the repo rate with up to 3-year tenor till March 31, 2022.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee sworn-in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the 3rd consecutive term.

➡️ Supreme Court strikes down Maratha Reservation law for exceeding 50% cap.

➡️ Kerala: Former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom dies. He was 103.

➡️ Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 90.74 per litre and Rs 81.12 per litre respectively today.

➡️ Khandagiri flyover in Bhubaneswar was opened for vehicular movement on Tuesday.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden aims for 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4.

➡️ Former President Donald Trump launches a communications platform named “From the Desk of Donald J Trump”.

➡️ US President Joe Biden is considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India: US media.

➡️ House Republicans oppose COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver.

➡️ UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir says Kashmir status should not be Changed.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 153.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.22 Million.