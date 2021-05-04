TNI Evening News Headlines – May 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1116 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 177 Quarantine cases and 939 local contact cases.

➡️ 6164 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 410227.

➡️ All Higher Education Institutions in Odisha will remain close for “Summer Vacation” from 05/05/2021 to 31/05/2021.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh strain at least 15 times more virulent; Odisha Government makes 14 days institutional quarantine mandatory for anyone coming to Odisha from AP & Telangana.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Manoj Das International Literary award in memory of eminent odia writer Manoj Das.

➡️ Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department asks all collectors & municipal commissioners to ensure vaccination of all working journalists immediately.

➡️ Odisha Govt sendd 5125 metric tonnes of oxygen to 10 States through 281 tankers till May 3.

➡️ No Covid vaccination session in 15 districts of Odisha tomorrow.

➡️ ‘Mo Bus’ service to remain suspended during lockdown period.

➡️ JEE Main 2021 for May session postponed due to Covid.

India News

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces complete Lockdown till May 15.

➡️ PM-Cares has allocated funds for installation of 500 Medical Oxygen Plants across the country in a short time of 3 months.

➡️ RTPCR test must not be repeated in someone who tested Covid positive earlier: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID 19 positive cases, Karnataka records 44,631 new COVID 19 cases, Uttar Pradesh 25,858, Tamil Nadu reports 21,228 and Andhra Pradesh 20,034 new covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ At least 12 people had died in the post-poll violence in West Bengal; NHRC orders fact-finding team to conduct spot enquiry.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi calls West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses concern over post-Poll Violence.

➡️ Oxygen Crisis : Delhi High Court issues show cause notice to Centre asking why contempt action should not be taken against them for non-compliance of HC and SC order on Oxygen Supply.

➡️ Telecom Department gives go-ahead for 5G Technology and Spectrum Trials.

➡️ IPL 2021 postponed as Covid-19 count increases.