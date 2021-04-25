TNI News Headlines – April 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 683 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 107 Quarantine cases and 576 Local contact cases.

➡️ 3464 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 362931.

➡️ 17 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Bhubaneswar emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 43.6 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Heat wave warning issued for Khordha, Cuttack & Nayagarh District.

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6116 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 3546 quarantine and 2570 local contacts.

➡️ 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Rayagada and 1 each from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Khordha, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,988.

➡️ Cremation of non-Puri residents not to be allowed at Swargadwar.

➡️ 72-hour shutdown declared at Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Sub Regional Office in Rourkela city.

➡️ Retired IES Officer Dr Biranchi Narayan Nanda from Odisha dies of COVID 19.

➡️ A 38-year-old COVID-19 patient of Angul dist died after being carried in an ambulance which lacked oxygen cylinder.

➡️ Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) sanctions Rs 9.32 Crore for development of Maa Hingula Temple in Talcher.

India News

➡️ 551 oxygen generation plants to be installed in all Government hospitals across the Country through PM Cares Fund: PMO.

➡️ Centre asks oxygen plants to maximise production and make oxygen available to it for medical use only with immediate effect.

➡️ Centre directs States to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose.

➡️ DRDO adds another 250 beds at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital in New Delhi, taking the total number of beds to 500.

➡️ Rajasthan Government decides to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age free of cost.

➡️ Indian Railways to deliver more than 140 MT liquid oxygen in next 24 hrs.

➡️ Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away. He was 62.

➡️ Delhi Govt extends Lockdown in the Capital City till May 3.

➡️ Kerala reports 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh reports 12,634 cases and Rajasthan reports 15,809 fresh COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Four patients die at private hospital in Haryana’s Rewari due to shortage of medical oxygen.

World News

➡️ A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad.

➡️ European Union promises aid to fight the second wave of Covid ravaging India.

➡️ Germany urgently preparing a Mission of Support for Covid-Hit India: Angela Merkel.

➡️ Biological E gets nod for Phase III trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

➡️ Indonesia Authorities say found missing Submarine, all 53 onboard dead.