Odisha to organize 2nd edition of National Road Safety Short Film Festival

TNI Bureau: What better way to spread the message of Road Safety than through the unlimited potential of visual storytelling? The entries are now open for 2nd edition of National Road Safety Short Film Festival, last date of entry submission is 17th November, 2023.

The festival aims to raise awareness of road safety issues and promote increased engagement inr oad safety cooperation in the state of Odisha as well as across the nation to reduce the road accidents and fatalities related to it.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the festival, Tukuni Sahu, the Commerce & Transport Department who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest said, “Every life is precious. Road safety is a high priority area for our Government. Short Films can be an effective tool of communication for spreading the message of Road Safety.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sunil Kr. Bansal, DGP, Odisha who graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour Said, “As a society we have become insensitive to road accident deaths. Road accidents and fatalities related to it are like slow haemorrhage. Over speeding is the root cause of many road accidents. Road safety is a shared responsibility. Together we can make a difference.

Earlier during his welcome address, Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner said, “The festival offers an unbiased and a democratic space to storytellers, who are willing to share their ideas about road safety through the audio-visual medium.Like last year the festival will be in two categories- Odia language & Non-Odia language, subtitles in English must for all thee entries. The festival will offer cash prizes in different categories worth Rs. 8 lakhs plus.”

Winners will be selected by a judging panel of film industry professionals and non-industry professionals, luminaries from different walks of life. During the launching event, jury members for the festival were introduced which includes Archita Sahu, Film Actor & Model,

Arun Bothra, the Additional DG, CID-CB & MD, CRUT, Jitendra Biswal, Disability Rights Activist & State Awardee Cine Actor, Kuna Tripathy, Chairman, OFDC & Odia Film Actor, Raghvendra Kumar, Helmet Man of India, Sabyasachi Mishra, Odia Film Actor & Social Worker, Siba Mohanty, Resident Editor, The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar, Sidhant Mohapatra, Veteran Odia Film Actor. Former Member of Parliament, Sujit Mahapatra, Secretary, Bakul Foundation & Author, Sneha Mishra, Social worker & Activist, Sofia Alam, Odia Film Actor & Youth Leader, Surya Deo, Eminent Film Critic & Author and Varsha Priyadarshini, Film Actress & Social Activist, Founder, Sammanita.

In an attempt to sensitize people on road safety, Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha organised first edition of National Road Safety Short Film Festival in 2022 a first-of-its-kind event in the country.

The festival was a huge success, beyond expectations. A total of 230 entries were received in 6 languages from 8 states. It was appreciated by Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and was adjudged as one of the best practices for Road Safety awareness.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts and students can submit their entries. The film can be a Documentary, Experimental, Narrative, Fiction, Non-fiction or Animation. The original film should be in FULL HD (1920×1080) format or above. Total duration of film can be maximum 120 seconds (2 minutes) in length, including front and end credits.

Filmmakers can mail their entry via Google drive or We Transfer Link to [email protected].

All the details are available on http://odishatransport.gov.in/.

The Prize money in different categories:

Odia Category

Best Film:Rs.1,00,000,

First Runner Up-Rs.80,000,

Second Runner up- Rs.60,000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000

Best Music: Rs.25, 000

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000

Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

Non-Odia Category

Best Film:Rs.1,00,000,First Runner Up-Rs.80,000, Second Runner up- Rs.60,000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000

Best Music: Rs.25, 000B

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000

Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

Film screenings will be organized at Berhampur (01.12.2023), Sambalpur (04.12.2023) and Angul (07.12.2023).

The grand finale of the festival will be held in Bhubaneswar on 12.12.23.