Trouble mounts for MLA Bijay Shankar as Somalika moves High Court

TNI Bureau: Somalika Dash, the rumoured girlfriend of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, has now moved the High Court seeking a stay on the marriage registration of the legislator.

It is to be noted here that the Tirtol MLA had recently applied for registration of marriage at the sub-registrar office in Cuttack on September 21.

The legislator has applied for the registration of his marriage with a girl identified as Pratyusha Nanda, a resident of Arunodaya Market area in Cuttack.

However, Somalika submitted an objection against the marriage application and now has moved the High Court.

It is to be noted here that time and again, she has been making series of allegations against Bijay Shankar including rape and torture. She even had filed police complaint against him.

