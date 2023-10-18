TNI Morning News Headlines – October 18, 2023

➡️Simultaneous house searches being conducted by Vigilance on the properties of Prasanna Kumar Pani, JE (Technical Consultant) in the office of Pallahara BEO in Angul district. 50 bank accounts, triple-storied buildings & plots detected.
➡️After Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das applied for registration of marriage at the sub-registrar office in Cuttack, his girlfriend Somalika Dash filed a petition in the Orissa High Court.
➡️Odisha to organize 2nd edition of National Road Safety Short Film Festival.
➡️Tiger census kicks off in Similipal reserve.
➡️Operation Ajay: SpiceJet plane with 286 passengers including 18 Nepalese nationals from Israel landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.
➡️2 BSF troopers injured in firing on International Border (IB) by Pakistan rangers in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu is on three-day visit to Bihar from today.
➡️Toll rises to 40 in Sikkim flash flood, 76 people still missing.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Punjab hits the highest ever T20 total in Indian cricket history with 275 for 6 in their 20 overs.
➡️Gaza Hospital Death Toll rises to 800.
➡️Israeli Defense Force publishes drone footage showing the before and after of the Gaza hospital explosion. They claim a failed Islamic Jihad rocket slammed into the parking lot of the Al-Ahli hospital.
➡️US President Joe Biden departs for Israel. Ahead of Biden’s visit to Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, security tightened in Tel Aviv.
➡️US President Joe Biden postpones visit to Jordan.
➡️Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancels 48 flights due to unavailability of fuel.
