Odisha to launch door-to-door COVID-19 Surveillance

TNI Bureau: In a significant development, the Odisha Government has decided to launch a massive door-to-door surveillance of COVID-19 symptoms across the State from tomorrow, informs NHM Director, Shalini Pandit.

ASHA & ANM workers to conduct door-to-door surveillance of #COVID19 symptoms in all households in rural areas & slums in urban areas from June 16 to July 31, 2020.

All suspects will be tested for COVID-19 as per the findings of ASHA and ANM Workers.

The decision has been taken to find all COVID Symptomatic cases and test them to prevent further spread of the virus.