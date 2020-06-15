English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

146 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 2,854

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Monday in Odisha.

A highest of 26 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 146 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,854.

➡️ 146 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 15.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2,854.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (26), Khordha (23), Ganjam (18), Mayurbhanj (13), Gajapati (12), Bhadrak (11), Balangir (11), Kandhamal (5), Koraput (5), Rayagada (5), Kalahandi (4), Jajpur (3), Nayagarh (3), Dhenkanal (2), Puri (2), Nuapada (2), Jagatsinghpur (1).

You might also like More from author

