Kangana speaks up on “Bollywood Hypocrisy”

By Sagar Satapathy
By Sharmishtha Sahu: Kangana Ranaut, in her latest video about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explodes on Bollywood stalwarts, accusing them of Nepotism and favoritism, which stall the career growth of many talented actors from remotest parts in the country.

The unexpected demise of the talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shaken the whole nation and flooded the social media with retorts and rebuttals from people all over the country.

Kangana Ranaut, who has always been outspoken about her concerns, stresses on the fact that artists who struggle and make it on their own in this showbiz industry are often overlooked, demoralized and never given the opportunities as the “Star Kids”.

“Was it suicide or a planned murder?” she questions.

