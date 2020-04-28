English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha to ensure Food Security & Work for Odia Migrant Workers

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik held discussions with #COVID19 District Observers and Officials and asked them to ensure Food Security to all Migrant Workers who are returning to the State.

The CM also asked the officials to step up efforts to double the man-days to 10 lakh within a week under the MGNREGS.

As huge number of migrant workers are returning home after the lockdown period, the CM asked to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in the State.

Here are the Details:

