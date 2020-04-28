Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 28, 2020

* Odisha Govt issues guidelines for management of TMCs; will provide food and personal hygiene kits at temporary medical camps (TMCs) for the people who registered at the government portal to come back to the State after COVID-19 lockdown.

* Odisha Govt to spend Rs 120 per day on food per adult and Rs 100 per child and Rs 300 for personal hygiene who will stay at Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) & Quarantine centres.

* Over 1000 Odia students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan due to lockdown urge Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to make arrangements for their safe return to Odisha.

* In last 24 hrs, Odisha Police registers 49 cases for violation of COVID19 guidelines, 44 cases for violation of lockdown, 1 case for violation of rumour mongering & 4 for other related issues, informs DGP Abhay.

* Ganja worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Puri, one held amid lockdown.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 934 in country; cases climb to 29,435: Health Ministry.

* Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announces extension relaxation of work from home conditions up to 31st July 2020.

* No fresh case reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, since last 14 days, in 39 districts since last 21 days and in 17 districts since last 28 days: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister.

* India will be able to produce RT-PCR & antibody test kits in India by May. All processes are in advanced stage & production will start after ICMR’s approval. It will help us to meet target of 1 lakh tests/day by May 31: Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

* NITI Aayog building in National Capital sealed for 48 hours after director level officer tests positive for coronavirus.

* Mumbai Police asks personnel above the age of 55 years and with pre-existing ailment to go on leave.

* 3 Mumbai cops have died of coronavirus in the last 3 days.

* Total number of positive COVID19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stands at 304 now in Haryana.

* Delhi Govt successfully tested Plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, results are quite encouraging. Over 25 Donors to donate blood plasma today.

* Govt of India handed over a consignment of medical supplies to Health Minister of Bhutan Dechen Wangmo including Hydroxychloroquine tablets.

* 2 police personnel, a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for coronavirus.

* Cop injured as locals hurl stones at police enforcing lockdown in Surat, 5 detained.

* COVID19 positive cases rises to 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of positive cases mounts to 520 in Karnataka.

* 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

* COVID-19 cases tops 1 million in USA.