Bhubaneswar Corona Update: Recovered – 26; Active – 19

By TNI Bureau
Bhubaneswar Corona Update
TNI Bureau: One more COVID-19 patient in Bhubaneswar has recovered, taking the number of recovered cases in Odisha to 38. The patient is being discharged soon.

Out of 46 +VE cases in Bhubaneswar, 26 have recovered now. The active cases in the Capital City now stands at 19. One person had died of Coronavirus. No Corona positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar since April 14, which is a positive sign.

While 11 districts in Odisha have reported COVID-19 cases, 19 districts are free of it. They are – Angul, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur.

Out of the 11 districts that have reported COVID-19 cases, 4 districts have become Corona free, as the existing patients there have recovered. So, only 7 out of 30 districts in Odisha have active Coronavirus cases now.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 16 (Active – 16)
👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 17)
👉 Jajpur: 19 (Active – 18)
👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 46 (Active – 19)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 118
👉 Active Cases – 79
👉 Recovered – 38
👉 Death – 1

