Odisha Tableau receives 2nd Prize in Republic Day Parade 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s tableau showcasing Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj at 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi bagged the second spot. The tableau was designed by eminent artist Gajendra Sahoo.

On behalf of Odisha Govt, I&PR Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh has received the award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rastriya Rangashala in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Tableau from Assam, which showcased the rich dance forms and craftsmanship of the State, has secured the first prize.