Bahujan Kranti Morcha calls for Bharat Bandh on January 29

TNI Bureau: The Bahujan Kranti Morcha calls for #BharatBandh tomorrow in protest against #CAA_NRC_NPR & EVM.
In #Odisha, they are backed by several Dalit, Backward & Social organisations.
They will focus on Master Canteen, Vani Vihar, Raj Mahal, Kalpana Square & BBSR Railway Station in #Bhubaneswar .
The protesters may resort to Rasta Roko & Rail Roko. Vehicular movement could be affected. They might target Government offices, banks, educational institutions and insurance offices by picketing.
