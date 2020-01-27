Tableaux of Odisha at Republic Day Parade from 2011-2020

TNI Bureau: In the last 10 years, Odisha has sent several tableaux to the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, and failed on a few occasions. The Tableaux of Odisha got featured in the R-D Day Parade in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Here are the themes of Tableaux of #Odisha at #RepublicDayParade @ 2011-2020. Source: @OdiaCulture

👉 2011 – Jayadeva & Gita Govinda

👉 2012 – NA

👉 2013 – Chandan Jatra

👉 2014 & 2015 – NA

👉 2016 – Boita Bandana

👉 2017 – Dola Jatra

👉 2018 & 2019 – NA

👉 2020 – Rukuna Ratha Jatra