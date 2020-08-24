Odisha Society of UK holds 41st Annual Convention

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Society of UK (OSUK) held its 41st Annual Convention via a Webinar. It was attended by Assembly Speaker Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro and many other dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Amar Patnaik, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Sujeet Kumar, Odisha Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro lauded the efforts of 3,000 Odias residing in UK for holding the Webinar despite the challenges during Corona Pandemic. He also dedicated the Gurukul website (dedicated to provide quality education online free of cost) to public.

Among others, OSUK President Sumanta Mansingh and other office bearers as well as Padma Shri Haladhar Nag, former MP Prasanna Patasani, former MP Ranachandra Khuntia, Kerala Police DG Lokanath Behera, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Spritual Guru Chandrabhanu Satpathy, Transgender Leader Meera Parida, Actor Kuna Tripathy and Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi attended the Webinar.