Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi has tested positive for COVID-19. He has announced it on his Facebook page. He is under home isolation and requested everyone who had come in contact with him, to isolate themselves and get tested.

Earlier, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Odisha Rural Development and Labour &amp; ESI Minister Susanta Singh and Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena had tested positive for Covid-19.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from the above, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had also tested positive for COVID-19.