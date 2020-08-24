JSW commits Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Odisha @ 10 Years

TNI Bureau: The JSW Steel will commence the work for the 13.2 MTPA Steel Plant at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district very soon. It was confirmed by JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal during a video conference with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

The State Government has already allocated land, water and power for the project. The project is being fast paced to begin at the earliest.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister stressed on maximum value addition of State resources within the state for accelerating job creation and revenue generation.

“JSW is fully committed to all its projects in the State’, said Sajjan Jindal adding that his firm is tying up with IIM Sambalpur to create ‘JSW Centre for Development Studies for Odisha’.

JSW is planning to invest Rs 10 lakh crore investment in Odisha over the next 10 years, said Sajjan Jindal.

JSW Steel will also establish a 100 bedded hospital and a school at Koida in Sundergarh district in PPP mode with an objective to develop mining areas for the benefits of the local people.