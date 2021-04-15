Odisha: Senior Journalist Jateesh Khamari dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: The deadly second wave of Coronavirus has claimed the life of another Journalist today. Senior Journalist of Sambad Daily, Jateesh Khamari died of Covid-19.

Jateesh, who was associated with the Sambad Group for the last 24 years, was based in Patnagarh in Balangir District.

Jateesh was being treated at a Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar.