Odisha: Senior Journalist Jateesh Khamari dies of Covid-19
Jateesh was working with Sambad for the last 24 years
TNI Bureau: The deadly second wave of Coronavirus has claimed the life of another Journalist today. Senior Journalist of Sambad Daily, Jateesh Khamari died of Covid-19.
Jateesh, who was associated with the Sambad Group for the last 24 years, was based in Patnagarh in Balangir District.
Jateesh was being treated at a Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
– କରୋନାରେ @sambad_odisha ର ପାଟଣାଗଡ଼ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ
– କୋଭିଡ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହେବା ପରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଚାଲିଥିଲା ଚିକିତ୍ସା
– ୨୪ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ସମ୍ବାଦ ପରିବାର ସହ ଜଡିତ ଥିଲେ ଯତୀଶ ଖମାରୀ pic.twitter.com/IqwFraa8RL
— Swayam Prakash (@swayamjourno) April 15, 2021
