Odisha Corona Updates – April 16, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 3108 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 361450, including 16889 active cases and 342570 recovered ones.

Of the 3108 new cases, 1806 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1302 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordhareported the highest and biggest spike of 534 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh 523 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 16889 active cases and 342570 cured/discharged in the State.

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including one each from Bolangir, Ganjam and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,938.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 3108

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 534, Sundargarh: 523, Cuttack: 163, Nabarangpur: 156, Sambalpur: 153, Balasore: 151, Nuapada: 140, Balangir: 133, Bargarh: 132, Puri: 114, Keonjhar: 105, Jharsuguda: 89, Jajpur: 75, Mayurbhanj: 71, Ganjam: 55, Kalahandi: 55, Bhadrak: 53, Angul: 44, Sonepur: 42, Rayagada: 38, Jagatsinghpur: 29, Koraput: 23, Kendrapada: 22,Deogarh: 19, Gajapati: 18, Dhenkanal: 16, Nayagarh: 15, Kandhamal: 10, Boudh: 9 and Malkangiri: 3.

➡️ State Pool: 118

The News Insight,

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9528182

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 361450 (Active Cases: 16889, Recovered: 342570, COVID Deaths: 1,938)