TNI Evening News Headlines – April 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Dreaded Gangster Hyder arrested from Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

➡️ Night Curfew in Urban Centres across Odisha; Weekend Shutdown imposed in 10 Districts.

➡️ All inter-state bus operations to be suspended from Monday, April 19 in Odisha. Government offices, Restaurants, bars to function with 50% staff.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 379 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 109 Quarantine cases and 270 Local contact cases.

➡️ 837 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 342570.

➡️ Government appoints senior IAS officers as Covid observers of various districts.

➡️ All ASI protected monuments including Konark Sun Temple & Raja Rani Temple in #Odisha to remain shut till May 15.

➡️ No religious and political gatherings will be allowed; restrictions also put on political rallies in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Central Government decides to postpone NEET PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18 due to surge in COVID 19 cases; next date to be decided later.

➡️ Supreme Court orders CBI probe into wrongful arrest of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in 1994.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 61,695 new #COVID19 cases, 53,335 recoveries & 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi reports 16,699 fresh COVID19 cases, Karnataka reports 14,738 cases, Mumbai reports 8,217, Gujarat 8,152, Tamil Nadu reports 7,987, West Bengal reports 6,769 fresh COVID 19 cases, Rajasthan 6,658, Nagpur 5,813 new cases, Andhra Pradesh reports 5,086 and Punjab reports 4,333 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Head of Maha Nirvani Akhara Kapildev dies of Covid-19 during treatment at a Dehradun Hospital.

➡️ ISRO and French space agency sign agreement for cooperation on India’s human space mission ‘Gaganyaan’.

➡️ Election Commission of India bans BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours over Cooch Behar remark

➡️ IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals.

➡️ Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retained in A+ category of BCCI’s annual contracts.

World News

➡️ Denmark becomes first country to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns about rare blood clots

➡️ US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels diplomats.

➡️ Sri Lanka bans Muslim groups before Easter attacks anniversary.