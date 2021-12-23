Odisha reports 2 more Omicron Covid Positive cases; Tally jumps to 4

Insight Bureau: Odisha on Thursday reported two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. With this, the number of Omicron cases in the State rose to 4.

The presence of Omicron variant was confirmed in the two persons following genome sequencing, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar today.

The two infected persons have been identified as girls aged 11 and 15 who had returned from Nigeria on December 13 and were in isolation.

Earlier on Tuesday, two youths tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. They had returned from Nigeria and Qatar. Both the earlier Omicron positives are residents of Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.