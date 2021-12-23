TNI Evening News Headlines – December 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 84 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 63 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.

➡️ 172 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043219.

➡️ Odisha reports 2 more Omicron variant of Covid-19; tally rises to 4.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for the district level bus stands; 55 new bus stands to come up in 22 districts of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government announces Rs 6000 Special COVID-19 assistance to Newspaper Hawkers.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for 55 Bus Stands.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Tapaswini moves Dist Court seeking stay at Sumit’s House, Sumit goes on leave for another 15 days, informs his lawyer.

➡️ Odisha Government announced its target to give appointment to a total of 11,403 teachers in Government-run high schools across the State by April 2022.

➡️ Omicron Scare: All religious places & places of worship in Jagatsinghpur district to remain out of bounds for devotees on December 25, 26, 31, 2021 and January 1 & 2, 2022.

➡️ Bhawanipatna: Man dies while saving minor son from drowning in Phurlijharan waterfall in Kalahandi district.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 23 fresh cases of Omicron variant; tally reaches 88.

➡️ Karnataka Assembly passes Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021.

➡️ One killed in Blast in Ludhiana District Court Complex; Section 144 imposed in the City.

➡️ 117 Directly appointed as Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 50 km west-northwest of Vellore, Tamil Nadu at 1514 hours today.

➡️ Sensex Jumps 385 Pts On Firm Global Cues; Gold Gains Rs 140.

➡️ PM Modi appeals to Farmers to adopt Natural Farming.

World News

➡️ China puts 13 Million residents in Lockdown; biggest lockdown since Covid broke out in Wuhan.

➡️ University Of Oxford Study Supports Use Of Vaxzevria As Third Dose Against Omicron

➡️ India provides 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines, 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar.

➡️ United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid.