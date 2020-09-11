Odisha records 4061 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 744 from Khordha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day recovery of 4061 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 112062.

A record number of 744 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (425), Sundargarh (267), Bargarh (244), Mayurbhanj (240), Balesore (187), Jajapur (185) and Kendrapara (179).

While Odisha has so far reported 143117 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 34458.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 11

➡️4061 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 11.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 112062.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (744), Cuttack (425), Sundargarh (267), Bargarh (244), Mayurbhanj (240), Balesore (187), Jajapur (185), Kendrapara (179), Anugul (167), Ganjam (157), Puri (132), Bhadrak (130), Jagatsinghpur (130), Jharsuguda (130), Keonjhar (78), Sambalpur (77), Koraput (74), Nuapada (74), Nabarangpur (59), Dhenkanal (50), Nayagarh (48), Rayagada (45), Kalahandi (37), Bolangir (33), Sonepur (33), Kandhamal (32), Boudh (31),  Deogarh (26), Malkangiri (24) and Gajapati (23).

